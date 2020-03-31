44,171 Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Purchased by Wealth Quarterback LLC

Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 44,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $191.60. 3,260,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,986,232. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $206.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.96. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $164.93 and a 52-week high of $237.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.