660 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Bought by Wealth Quarterback LLC

Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $152.20. 44,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,389,623. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $128.23 and a 1 year high of $192.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.4254 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

