714 Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Bought by Wealth Quarterback LLC

Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 714 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 1,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 73.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx stock traded down $4.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,215,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,149,567. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $88.69 and a twelve month high of $199.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a PE ratio of -86.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.33.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41. The company had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.89 billion. FedEx had a positive return on equity of 17.05% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.75%.

In related news, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total value of $2,080,416.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 201,050 shares in the company, valued at $22,214,014.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $111.06 per share, for a total transaction of $555,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 82,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,214,203.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on FedEx from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen dropped their price target on FedEx from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.91.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

