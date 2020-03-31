7,747 Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Acquired by TFG Advisers LLC

TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,747 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,000. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 1.3% of TFG Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Sunday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $328.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $343.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.42.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $443,826.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,346,125.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total value of $1,156,578.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,388,778.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $289.08. 2,146,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,773,552. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $125.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.91. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $233.05 and a one year high of $325.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $304.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.31.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.