8,251 Shares in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Acquired by Wealth Quarterback LLC

Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,662,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,262,135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,861,939 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,705,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $815,568,000 after acquiring an additional 303,014 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,527,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $671,013,000 after buying an additional 3,140,646 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9,590.9% during the 4th quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 9,348,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,139,000 after buying an additional 9,447,040 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,827,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $502,420,000 after buying an additional 1,532,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BMY. Barclays assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Societe Generale lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Argus upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.08.

BMY stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.50. 9,168,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,002,308. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $119.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.77. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1 year low of $42.48 and a 1 year high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 13.15%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.38%.

In other news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $964,263.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,579,212.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

