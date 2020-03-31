847 Shares in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Bought by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at $16,061,068.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Perez purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,870.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded down $2.47 on Tuesday, reaching $130.54. The company had a trading volume of 9,431,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,921,701. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $154.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.24.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 22.18%. The business had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.