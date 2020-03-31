8,674 Shares in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Bought by TFG Advisers LLC

TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,674 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Walt Disney by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,715,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,054 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,971,783 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,748,495,000 after acquiring an additional 548,830 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $2,572,048,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269,782 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,196,059,000 after acquiring an additional 100,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,256,280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,049,476,000 after acquiring an additional 135,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DIS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Argus reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet cut Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.14.

Walt Disney stock traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.03. 13,003,926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,733,244. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.98 and its 200-day moving average is $134.17.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.