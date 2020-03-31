908 Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Purchased by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 908 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 177.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $0.84 on Tuesday, hitting $139.36. The company had a trading volume of 238,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,004,943. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.17. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $105.08 and a 1 year high of $188.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.12.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

UNP has been the topic of several research reports. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Union Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $139.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Ardour Capital raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.29.

In other news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 3,206 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,098.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Further Reading: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.