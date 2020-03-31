978 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Acquired by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 978 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA traded down $3.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $261.89. 12,692,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,781,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $258.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.67. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $132.60 and a 1 year high of $316.32. The stock has a market cap of $166.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Cascend Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.27.

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $5,758,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at $5,939,295.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total transaction of $50,516.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,638,622.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,160 shares of company stock valued at $12,214,957 over the last three months. 4.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

