America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $107.05.

CRMT stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.00. 1,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,735. America’s Car-Mart has a twelve month low of $35.18 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.92.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $186.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann G. Bordelon bought 1,325 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.86 per share, with a total value of $58,114.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $58,114.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Cim LLC acquired a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of February 26, 2019, it operated 144 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

