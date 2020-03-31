AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,574,500 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the February 27th total of 4,850,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Shares of ABC stock traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $87.57. 87,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,799,913. The company has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.95. AmerisourceBergen has a 1 year low of $70.55 and a 1 year high of $97.50.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $47.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.84 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.70%.

In related news, Director Dermot Mark Durcan purchased 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.33 per share, with a total value of $100,345.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,274.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $1,680,380.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,027 shares in the company, valued at $13,678,319.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,780,140. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 392.9% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 66.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABC. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $98.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmerisourceBergen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.25.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

