Argus Reaffirms Buy Rating for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Argus restated their buy rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in a research note published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a $155.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $165.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised Johnson & Johnson from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $159.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $160.00.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded down $1.98 on Friday, hitting $131.03. 8,576,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,921,701. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.31 and its 200 day moving average is $138.24. The company has a market capitalization of $324.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.74. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $154.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 22.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,393,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,589,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,028 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,846,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,791,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,877 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,139,107,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,407,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,997,886,000 after purchasing an additional 915,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,945,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,617,750,000 after purchasing an additional 799,194 shares in the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

