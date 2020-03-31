Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of ATXI opened at $8.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.44. Avenue Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.13 and a 52-week high of $11.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.63 million, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.08.

In other Avenue Therapeutics news, Director Neil Herskowitz acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.98 per share, for a total transaction of $89,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 15,100 shares of company stock valued at $132,241 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ATXI has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Avenue Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Avenue Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

Avenue Therapeutics Company Profile

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.

