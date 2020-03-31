B. Riley Downgrades TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) to Neutral

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) was downgraded by B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $4.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $14.00. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TACT. ValuEngine raised shares of TransAct Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransAct Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of TransAct Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

Shares of TACT opened at $3.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.73 million, a P/E ratio of 55.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.58. TransAct Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $13.59.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $11.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 million. TransAct Technologies had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 1.91%. Sell-side analysts predict that TransAct Technologies will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 287,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 19,944 shares in the last quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 363,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 162,121 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $437,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 413,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after buying an additional 9,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

About TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

