Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) Stake Lessened by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) by 54.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,753 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank Ozk were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Bank Ozk by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its stake in Bank Ozk by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Bank Ozk by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 82,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Bank Ozk by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 9,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on OZK shares. BidaskClub downgraded Bank Ozk from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Bank Ozk from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler raised Bank Ozk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered Bank Ozk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Bank Ozk from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.17.

OZK stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.59. 36,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,665,490. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.72. Bank Ozk has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $34.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. Bank Ozk had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $245.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank Ozk will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

