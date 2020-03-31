BTIG Research Begins Coverage on Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA)

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Okta from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lowered Okta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Okta from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Okta from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Okta from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $142.80.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $124.94 on Friday. Okta has a 12-month low of $82.03 and a 12-month high of $142.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.19 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.78.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Okta had a negative return on equity of 50.48% and a negative net margin of 35.65%. The business had revenue of $167.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Okta will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 37,878 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.48, for a total value of $4,222,639.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,137.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William E. Losch sold 30,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total value of $3,953,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,608,820.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,849 shares of company stock worth $20,398,915 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Okta by 5,160.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Okta by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in Okta by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Okta by 556.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Okta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. 73.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

