Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share on Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st.

Choice Hotels International has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Choice Hotels International has a payout ratio of 22.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Choice Hotels International to earn $4.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.8%.

NYSE:CHH opened at $62.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.97. Choice Hotels International has a twelve month low of $46.25 and a twelve month high of $109.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.70.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 19.99% and a negative return on equity of 249.37%. The business had revenue of $268.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Choice Hotels International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $102.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.64.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

