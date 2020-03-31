Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Oracle (NYSE:ORCL)

Credit Suisse Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) in a report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $57.00 target price on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Evercore ISI restated a hold rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Oracle from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.20.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.12. 978,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,180,764. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.54. The company has a market capitalization of $157.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.07. Oracle has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.38%.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $12,294,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 135,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,420,822.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $1,083,969,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,962,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,269,542,000 after buying an additional 9,739,302 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 14,698,021 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $778,701,000 after buying an additional 2,624,509 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,536,821 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $876,120,000 after buying an additional 2,396,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $113,949,000. 51.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

