Deep Down (OTCMKTS:DPDW) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Deep Down (OTCMKTS:DPDW) issued its earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.95 million for the quarter. Deep Down had a negative return on equity of 8.89% and a negative net margin of 18.65%.

OTCMKTS DPDW opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of -0.08. Deep Down has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $0.95.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Deep Down from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Deep Down, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides specialized services to the offshore energy industry to support deepwater and ultra-deepwater exploration, development, and production of oil and gas, and other maritime operations in the United States. The company offers engineering and management services, including the design, installation, and retrieval of subsea equipment and systems; connection and termination operations services; well-commissioning services; and construction support and remote operated vehicles (ROV) operations support services.

