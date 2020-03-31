Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) in a research note released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating and a $102.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

EGP has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Eastgroup Properties in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eastgroup Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Eastgroup Properties currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $130.00.

Shares of NYSE EGP traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,703. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.11. Eastgroup Properties has a one year low of $83.40 and a one year high of $142.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.83.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Eastgroup Properties had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $86.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Eastgroup Properties will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Eastgroup Properties’s payout ratio is 60.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Eastgroup Properties by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Eastgroup Properties by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eastgroup Properties by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastgroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

