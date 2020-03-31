Employers (NYSE:EIG) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Employers (NYSE:EIG) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Employers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

EIG stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,603. Employers has a one year low of $31.68 and a one year high of $45.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.65.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $210.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.91 million. Employers had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 19.83%. Employers’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Employers will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from Employers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. Employers’s payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

In other news, CEO Douglas D. Dirks sold 36,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total transaction of $1,537,414.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 489,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,791,995.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Employers in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Employers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Employers by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Employers by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Employers during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels comprising its partners; and through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

