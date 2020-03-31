Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C-“

TheStreet cut shares of Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) from a b- rating to a c- rating in a research report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ESQ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Esquire Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Esquire Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th.

NASDAQ ESQ traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $15.35. 868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,442. The firm has a market cap of $113.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.42. Esquire Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $28.89.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.02 million during the quarter. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 13.54%. On average, analysts expect that Esquire Financial will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the period. 52.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Esquire Financial

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

