Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Everi (NYSE:EVRI) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on EVRI. ValuEngine raised Everi from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Everi from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of NYSE EVRI traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.45. The company had a trading volume of 6,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,689,629. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.23. Everi has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $14.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.28 million, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.78.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). Everi had a negative return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $145.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Everi will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Everi news, Director Maureen T. Mullarkey bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.27 per share, for a total transaction of $62,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Lucchese bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.22 per share, with a total value of $41,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,748.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 16,500 shares of company stock valued at $112,800 in the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Everi by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 97,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Everi by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 88,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 28,261 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Everi by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,438,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,172,000 after buying an additional 324,300 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Everi by 474.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,149,788 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,727,000 after buying an additional 949,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Everi during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,974,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

