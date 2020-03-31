Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Nomura restated a buy rating and issued a $253.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Sunday. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays set a $260.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research downgraded shares of Facebook from a hold rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $238.31.

Facebook stock traded up $4.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $170.59. 7,579,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,165,804. The company has a market cap of $473.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.02. Facebook has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $224.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $184.80 and a 200-day moving average of $194.75.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Facebook will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,884 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $2,402,588.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,567,290.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,067 shares of company stock valued at $17,392,181. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Facebook by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,313,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Facebook during the third quarter valued at about $623,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 3.1% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 58,988 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,435,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,639,053,000 after purchasing an additional 627,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 8.2% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

