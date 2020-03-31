Facebook’s (FB) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Tigress Financial

Tigress Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) in a research report report published on Monday morning, TipRanks reports.

FB has been the topic of several other research reports. Edward Jones raised Facebook from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Facebook from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on Facebook from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Facebook in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a reduce rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $238.31.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $3.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $169.15. 12,638,622 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,165,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. Facebook has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $224.20. The company has a market cap of $473.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.75.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 2,550 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total transaction of $552,126.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.85, for a total value of $55,341.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,982.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,067 shares of company stock valued at $17,392,181 over the last ninety days. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westshore Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $344,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,672,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 20,634 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

