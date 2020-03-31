Fanhua Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:FANH)

Fanhua Inc (NASDAQ:FANH) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st.

Fanhua has a dividend payout ratio of 104.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of FANH stock opened at $20.41 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.95. Fanhua has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $35.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 1.47.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Fanhua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fanhua from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fanhua from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fanhua from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

About Fanhua

Fanhua Inc distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products, including automobile, individual accident, travel, disability income, commercial property, construction, and other property and casualty products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as group life and participating insurance products.

