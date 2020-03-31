Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FMNB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Farmers National Banc has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.50.

NASDAQ:FMNB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.54. The company had a trading volume of 280 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,134. Farmers National Banc has a 52-week low of $10.32 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.07. The company has a market capitalization of $324.51 million, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $28.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.25 million. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 12.49%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Farmers National Banc will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is an increase from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is 34.11%.

In other news, Director Terry A. Moore acquired 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.19 per share, with a total value of $101,997.00. Also, Director Edward Muransky acquired 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.30 per share, with a total value of $47,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,756. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 31,081 shares of company stock valued at $444,175. Insiders own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMNB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after buying an additional 50,183 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 555,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,060,000 after buying an additional 36,988 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 316,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 31,011 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 111,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 29,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

