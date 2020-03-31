Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) Research Coverage Started at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) in a research note published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $140.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $169.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $171.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $159.63.

NYSE FIS opened at $125.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.59. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a 1-year low of $91.68 and a 1-year high of $158.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.53.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company’s revenue was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.96%.

In other news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total value of $1,625,165.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at $1,786,768.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,531,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,206 shares of company stock valued at $15,035,104. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the fourth quarter valued at $785,947,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

