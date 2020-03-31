First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity (NYSE:FAM) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity (NYSE:FAM) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st.

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years.

Shares of FAM opened at $8.83 on Tuesday. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity has a 12 month low of $7.68 and a 12 month high of $11.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.89.

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

