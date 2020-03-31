First Trust/FIDAC Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

First Trust/FIDAC Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st.

First Trust/FIDAC Mortgage Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:FMY opened at $12.88 on Tuesday. First Trust/FIDAC Mortgage Income Fund has a 52-week low of $12.17 and a 52-week high of $14.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.93.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

