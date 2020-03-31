First Trust High Income Long/short Fund (NYSE:FSD) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

First Trust High Income Long/short Fund (NYSE:FSD) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st.

First Trust High Income Long/short Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years.

FSD stock opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.04. First Trust High Income Long/short Fund has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $16.01.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.

