First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:FPF)

First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd (NYSE:FPF) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.132 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st.

First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of FPF opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $24.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.26 and its 200-day moving average is $23.18.

In other news, insider Scott T. Fleming acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.45 per share, with a total value of $115,875.00.

About First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

