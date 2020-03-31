First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II (NYSE:FCT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2020

First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II (NYSE:FCT) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.083 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st.

First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II stock opened at $9.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.90. First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $12.79.

First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II Company Profile

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Dividend History for First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II (NYSE:FCT)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit