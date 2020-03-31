First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II (NYSE:FCT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II (NYSE:FCT) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.083 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st.

First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II stock opened at $9.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.90. First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $12.79.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

