Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cfra cut their price objective on Five Below from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating on shares of Five Below in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Five Below from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and cut their price target for the company from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Five Below from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Five Below presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $107.38.

Shares of Five Below stock traded down $1.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.25. 8,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,231,087. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $47.53 and a fifty-two week high of $148.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.00.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.03. Five Below had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $687.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Five Below will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David N. Makuen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.23, for a total transaction of $591,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,382,098.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in Five Below by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 452.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 219.4% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. 97.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

