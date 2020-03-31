Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Coverage Initiated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FTNT. Raymond James upgraded Fortinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on Fortinet from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Fortinet from $135.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. DA Davidson lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Fortinet from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.40.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $100.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 53.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.75. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $68.87 and a 1-year high of $121.82.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $614.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.89 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 15.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fortinet will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 26,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.05, for a total transaction of $2,845,109.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,186,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $656,061,357. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 11,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total value of $1,317,819.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,461.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,119 shares of company stock worth $4,506,004. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 3,812.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 279,161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,802,000 after buying an additional 272,025 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,398,813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,337,000 after purchasing an additional 259,669 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,263,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 27,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 10,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1,207.0% during the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 3,738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. 71.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

