Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Receives “Hold” Rating from SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reissued their hold rating on shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) in a research report released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. SVB Leerink currently has a $68.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GILD. SunTrust Banks reissued a hold rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.69.

GILD traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.57. 603,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,712,346. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $95.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.99. Gilead Sciences has a 52-week low of $60.89 and a 52-week high of $85.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.72.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

In related news, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 20,282 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $1,399,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 119,574 shares in the company, valued at $8,250,606. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 21,720 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total transaction of $1,470,878.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 148,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,056,555.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,532 shares of company stock valued at $5,101,386 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westshore Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $320,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 399,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,948,000 after buying an additional 5,806 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $413,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,530,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,397,000 after buying an additional 297,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.32% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

