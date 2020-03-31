Graham (NYSE:GHM) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Graham (NYSE:GHM) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Graham from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Graham in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Graham from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.86.

GHM stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.09. The stock had a trading volume of 111 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,062. Graham has a twelve month low of $11.06 and a twelve month high of $23.77. The firm has a market cap of $120.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.48 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.62.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $25.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.36 million. Graham had a positive return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. Equities analysts anticipate that Graham will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James R. Lines purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.83 per share, with a total value of $39,575.00. Also, CFO Jeffrey Glajch acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.38 per share, for a total transaction of $73,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 21,713 shares of company stock worth $386,940 in the last quarter. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Graham by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Graham by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 78,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 11,790 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Graham during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Graham by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 718,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,720,000 after buying an additional 15,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

About Graham

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries worldwide. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; and vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps.

