Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 10th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has raised its dividend by an average of 1.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has a payout ratio of 93.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap to earn $1.30 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 104.6%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap stock opened at $20.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 21.77, a quick ratio of 21.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.83. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $39.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.60.

HASI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital raised their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from to in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

In related news, EVP Steven Chuslo bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.93 per share, with a total value of $84,650.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 280,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,746,579.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP J Brendan Herron sold 19,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $714,871.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 11,186 shares of company stock valued at $209,496. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

