Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) PT Lowered to $90.00

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Healthequity from $86.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Healthequity from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Healthequity from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Healthequity from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Healthequity from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.85.

Get Healthequity alerts:

Healthequity stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.58. 25,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,492,111. Healthequity has a fifty-two week low of $34.40 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.45, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.16. Healthequity had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $201.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Healthequity’s revenue was up 165.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Healthequity will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Ashley Dreier sold 26,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $1,917,042.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 53,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,816,401.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 6,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.65, for a total transaction of $440,733.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,216.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,413 shares of company stock valued at $2,649,496. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Healthequity by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Healthequity by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Healthequity by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Healthequity by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthequity by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. 99.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Healthequity

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthequity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthequity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.