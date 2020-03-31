Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target Cut to $206.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $220.00 to $206.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PODD. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Insulet from $213.00 to $205.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Insulet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BTIG Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on Insulet from $163.00 to $162.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $171.50.

NASDAQ PODD traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $174.21. 11,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,057. Insulet has a 12 month low of $80.43 and a 12 month high of $219.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.70, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.27. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 968.17 and a beta of 0.75.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Insulet had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $209.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.79 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Insulet will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Insulet news, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 13,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.01, for a total value of $2,480,250.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,560 shares in the company, valued at $2,468,055.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Lemoine sold 1,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.49, for a total value of $184,944.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,200.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,053 shares of company stock valued at $5,279,426. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 22.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,978 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,397,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in Insulet in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,350,000. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in Insulet by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Insulet by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 88,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,089,000 after buying an additional 24,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Insulet in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

