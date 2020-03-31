Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target Cut to $206.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2020

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $220.00 to $206.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PODD. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Insulet from $213.00 to $205.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Insulet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BTIG Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on Insulet from $163.00 to $162.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $171.50.

NASDAQ PODD traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $174.21. 11,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,057. Insulet has a 12 month low of $80.43 and a 12 month high of $219.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.70, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.27. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 968.17 and a beta of 0.75.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Insulet had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $209.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.79 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Insulet will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Insulet news, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 13,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.01, for a total value of $2,480,250.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,560 shares in the company, valued at $2,468,055.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Lemoine sold 1,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.49, for a total value of $184,944.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,200.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,053 shares of company stock valued at $5,279,426. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 22.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,978 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,397,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in Insulet in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,350,000. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in Insulet by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Insulet by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 88,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,089,000 after buying an additional 24,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Insulet in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Analyst Recommendations for Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD)

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit