iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Sofos Investments Inc.

Sofos Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Sofos Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,431,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,293,956,000 after buying an additional 5,044,602 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 455.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,781,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $149,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,123 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,654,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $725,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,503 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,053,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 328.0% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,489,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,314 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.58. 389,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,544,944. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.62 and its 200-day moving average is $78.23. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $85.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.2519 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

