Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on JHG. Citigroup raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a hold rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Janus Henderson Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.57.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

JHG stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.01. The stock had a trading volume of 11,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,191,584. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Janus Henderson Group has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.99.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $463.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.48 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.99%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.30%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.