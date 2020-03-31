JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Price Target to $90.00

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

DUK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duke Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Duke Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.62.

DUK traded up $3.27 on Friday, reaching $83.46. The company had a trading volume of 5,300,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,401,024. Duke Energy has a 1 year low of $62.13 and a 1 year high of $103.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.30.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.945 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.70%.

In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total transaction of $1,506,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,771,574.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 16,901 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,709 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DUK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 68,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,560,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 96,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,255,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Duke Energy by 23.0% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 61,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,879,000 after buying an additional 11,487 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Duke Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,751,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,618,862,000 after buying an additional 398,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

