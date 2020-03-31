Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) Upgraded to “Hold” at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, TipRanks reports.

KMB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $149.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $145.00 to $131.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $144.08.

Shares of KMB traded down $2.87 on Monday, hitting $129.56. 76,789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,571,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.73. Kimberly Clark has a one year low of $110.66 and a one year high of $149.23. The company has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.91.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 3,809.60%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Kimberly Clark will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. This is an increase from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.12%.

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $67,836.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,266.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $3,572,728.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,015,398.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,941 shares of company stock worth $4,173,815 over the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

