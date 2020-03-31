Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on LAMR. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $91.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising to in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.00.

NASDAQ LAMR traded up $1.10 on Friday, hitting $52.37. 4,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,529,110. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Lamar Advertising has a 52-week low of $30.89 and a 52-week high of $96.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.04.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.08). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The company had revenue of $462.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter worth $68,798,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter worth $611,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter worth $353,000. 81.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

