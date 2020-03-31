Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $200.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $231.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $273.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $244.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.31.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

LULU stock traded down $4.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $189.89. 556,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,217,260. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $128.85 and a 1 year high of $266.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.44, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.86.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 173,544 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $24,997,277.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at $554,842.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 35,489 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.60, for a total transaction of $7,899,851.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,455.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 273,514 shares of company stock valued at $47,186,413. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $763,460,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,194 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,952,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 603,340 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $139,776,000 after purchasing an additional 275,613 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Recommended Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.