Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st.

Mack Cali Realty has increased its dividend by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Mack Cali Realty has a payout ratio of -125.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Mack Cali Realty to earn $1.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.0%.

CLI opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.24. Mack Cali Realty has a 52 week low of $13.83 and a 52 week high of $24.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. Mack Cali Realty had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $86.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mack Cali Realty will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CLI. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Mack Cali Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.14.

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

