Medtronic’s (MDT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a $130.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on MDT. Guggenheim raised Medtronic from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank raised Medtronic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Medtronic from $124.00 to $102.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Medtronic from $124.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $117.85.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $1.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $90.56. 739,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,279,906. Medtronic has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $122.15. The company has a market capitalization of $120.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In other news, CEO Omar Ishrak bought 8,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. CLS Investments LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Medtronic by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 354 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.