Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) is Stellar Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Stellar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 3.4% of Stellar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Stellar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 29,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 75.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.50.

MRK stock traded up $5.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.95. 15,077,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,059,418. The company has a market cap of $181.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.40 and its 200-day moving average is $84.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 21.01%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

