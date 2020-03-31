Monness Crespi & Hardt Trims Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Target Price to $80.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its price objective lowered by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $130.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Elastic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Elastic from $105.00 to $97.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Elastic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.29.

Shares of ESTC traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,884,708. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.80 and its 200 day moving average is $71.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -25.62 and a beta of -0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Elastic has a 12-month low of $39.01 and a 12-month high of $104.10.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $113.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.08 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 41.56% and a negative net margin of 44.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kevin Kluge sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $285,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 536,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,653,867.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $661,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,443,358 shares in the company, valued at $558,190,397.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,050 shares of company stock worth $7,649,475 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,972,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,017,000 after acquiring an additional 645,516 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Elastic by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,341,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,820 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Elastic by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,199,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,443 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Elastic by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,650,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,101,000 after purchasing an additional 513,220 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 4,725.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,026,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,955 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

