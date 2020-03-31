Monness Crespi & Hardt Trims Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Target Price to $80.00

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2020

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its price objective lowered by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $130.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Elastic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Elastic from $105.00 to $97.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Elastic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.29.

Shares of ESTC traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,884,708. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.80 and its 200 day moving average is $71.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -25.62 and a beta of -0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Elastic has a 12-month low of $39.01 and a 12-month high of $104.10.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $113.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.08 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 41.56% and a negative net margin of 44.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kevin Kluge sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $285,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 536,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,653,867.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $661,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,443,358 shares in the company, valued at $558,190,397.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,050 shares of company stock worth $7,649,475 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,972,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,017,000 after acquiring an additional 645,516 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Elastic by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,341,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,820 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Elastic by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,199,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,443 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Elastic by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,650,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,101,000 after purchasing an additional 513,220 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 4,725.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,026,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,955 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation

Analyst Recommendations for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit